Trinity Alps to Bring Festival to San Francisco

Next month the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival, founded in 2011 by Director Ian Scarfe, will celebrate its twelfth season of public concerts taking place across Northern California.Twelve different guest artists will come together from across the country for two weeks of community residencies, recording projects, and nine concerts in Trinity, Shasta, and Humboldt Counties, as well as the San Francisco Bay Area. After three weeks of touring those three counties, the Festival will conclude with a performance in San Francisco.
The program prepared for the San Francisco audience has been given the title Centuries of Sound. The title could not be more appropriate, since the repertoire for the program will reach back to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and forward to the premiere performance of a work commissioned by the Festival. The Mozart selection will be the K. 493 piano quartet in E-flat major. This will be followed by an entirely different quartet, the five bagatelles of Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 47, scored for two violins, cello, and harmonium. That same instrumentation will then be featured in Danny Clay’s “Ocean Park,” written on a Festival commission in 2016. Violinist Rochelle Nguyen will then perform John Adams’ “Road Movies,” accompanied at the piano by Scarfe. This will be followed by the premiere performance of a work by this season’s composer-in-residence, violinist Roseminna Watson. Watson will join Scarfe and clarinetist James Pytko in the performance of her “Triptych, A Priori: Logic of the Interior.” The program will then conclude with John Mackey’s string trio “Wrong Mountain Stomp,” a fortuitous encounter between the traditions of both classical chamber music and bluegrass.
As has been the case with Festival-related concerts in the past, the venue will be The Century Club of California, which is located at 1355 Franklin Street, between Post Street and Sutter Street. The performance will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Admission will be by the suggested donation of $25, but no one will be turned aware for lack of funds. Reservations are highly recommended. As of this writing, the Festival home page does not yet have a hyperlink for making reservations; so those interested should allow some time before trying to reserve seats. Most likely, the hyperlink for reservations will be in place near the beginning of next month.
