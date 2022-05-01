CMSSF Announces Guest Artist for Finale

The end of next week will see the Season Finale concerts performed by the Chamber Music Society of San Francisco (CMSSF). The occasion will be marked by a guest appearance by violinist Kay Stern, Concertmaster for the San Francisco Opera. She will join the CMSSF musicians, violinists Natasha Makhijani and Jory Fankuchen, violist Clio Tilton, and cellist Samsun van Loon, in a performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 87 (second) string quintet in B-flat major, marking the grand finale of both the program and the season. That program will begin with Ludwig van Beethoven’s very first string quartet, the first of the six Opus 18 quartets, composed in the key of F major. This will be followed by Jessie Montgomery’s “Voodoo Dolls,” after which the program will conclude with the Mendelssohn quintet.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street, a short walk from the Muni stops at the corner of 24th Street and Church Street. General admission will be $25 with a special Supporter rate of $50. Students and seniors will be admitted for $15. All tickets are available through and Eventbrite Web page.
All patrons will be required to show proof of full COVID vaccination (defined as two weeks after your final shot, plus booster as eligible) before entering the venue. A face covering is required for entry and must be worn at all times. Face masks must completely cover nose and mouth and have ear loops or similar to hold in place. No gaiters, bandanas, or masks with valves will be allowed. Doors and windows of the venue will remain open for added circulation. Ticket holders that may be compromised (exposed to someone with COVID, having symptoms, or just feeling ill) will be able to receive a refund or a ticket for a future performance.
No comments:
Post a Comment