SFCA to Return to “Physical” Performance

from the SFCA Web site
Given that June is shaping up to be a busy month, particularly in the “physical” (rather than virtual) world, this is probably a good time to let readers know that the next San Francisco performance by San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA) will take place early next month. The title of the program will be Boats & Trains & Flying Machines. Details regarding the works to be performed have not yet been finalized; but there will be four world premieres, including the winners of the New Voices Project competition. Featured composers will include Clara Schumann, Frederick Delius, Bohuslav Martinů, Chen Yi, Anton Webern, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of its intersection with Franklin Street. Ticket prices at the door will be $35 for general admission with a discounted $30 rate for seniors. However, online purchases will be on a pay-what-you-can basis.
The season summary Web page includes the interface for buying tickets online. Online sales will close at 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Note that there will not be any “physical” tickets. Online purchases will be on the Will Call list at the door.
As of this writing, masks covering the nose and mouth without gaps will be required at all times. In addition, proof of full vaccination, with at least one booster, and proof of identification will be required for entry. All SFCA performers, staff, and volunteers are fully vaccinated and will be masked for the entire event.
