The Bleeding Edge: 5/9/2022

After last week’s hiatus, Bleeding Edge performances are back in gear. This will be a relatively quiet week with only three events to report, one of which has already gone “on record.” That latter event is the program prepared by violinist Sam Reider at the Center for New Music (C4NM) to showcase the original works he has prepared for his Masters in Composition recital at San Francisco State University. As expected, the C4NM Web page has updated the start time from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15! Specifics for the other two events are as follows:
Thursday, May 12, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This venue is back in gear with its monthly four-set offering. This month will feature groups with the usual mind-bending names as follows: Blectum from Blechdom, Anti-Ear, Zebra Secrets, and Ven Voisey. Those following C4NM events probably already know that the first item on that list involves “real” last names (scare quotes included out of caution) for Kevin Blechdom and Blevin Blectum (hence the need for caution)! Each set will run roughly less than one hour.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Sunday, May 15, 7:30 p.m., The Musicians Union Hall: Similarly, the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts held under the auspices of Outsound Presents seems to be back presenting monthly offerings. As has usually been the case, the concert will present two sets, each again somewhat shorter than an hour in duration. The first set will be taken by the performance artist Cellista, based in Los Angeles. She creates original multimedia performances inspired by the work of Jean Cocteau. The second set will provide an opportunity to revisit the inventive work of Zendrum master E. Doctor Smith. Readers may recall that Smith last presented his talents with a MIDI controller used as a percussion instrument at the beginning of last month, performing in the MCS Trio at the Bayview Opera House. For his SIMM gig Smith will be joined by guitarist Peter McKibben, whose playing is augmented by loops and synthesizer technology.
The Musicians Union Hall, is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be by donation on a sliding scale between $15 and $20. Seating will be limited, so it is desirable to use the Eventbrite event page for processing donations to reserve seating. Masks are welcome, and proof of vaccination is highly recommended.
