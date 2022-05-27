Jazz Coming to Red Poppy Next Month

According to my records, the Red Poppy Art House reopened with its first post-pandemic program at the beginning of this past December. I learned about this event through Facebook, after which things went back into radio silence. This morning, however, I was directed to a new Facebook Web page for the Poppy announcing a concert that will take place next month.
The four improvisers of The Supplicants (from the Eventbrite event page for their performance at the Red Poppy Art House)
The performance will be presented by The Supplicants. This is a multicultural quartet of Bay Area improvisers with different backgrounds. Sameer Gupta, who specializes in tabla and jazz drumming, uses his Web site to provide information about the ensemble. The other members of the quartet are more committed to straight-ahead improvised jazz. They are David Boyce (saxophone and bass clarinet), David Ewell (bass), and Richard Howell (percussion and a diversity of wind instruments). None of these musicians is a “lead player.” Instead all four members take a collective approach to making music. The music they will be making at the Poppy will be presented under the title Freedom Sounds for the Liberated.
The Supplicants will perform this program twice on the same evening, Sunday, June 12, at the Poppy. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the first show, which will begin at 6 p.m. and last for an hour and fifteen minutes. After a fifteen-minute break to rearrange, the doors will open for a second time at 7:30 p.m. for a performance that will begin at 7:45 p.m.
The Poppy is located at 2698 Folsom Street on the northwest corner of 23rd Street. Ticketing for both shows is being handled through a single Eventbrite event page. “Early bird” tickets, purchased in advance before the end of the day on Thursday, June 9, will be sold for $25. After that, the price of general admission tickets will be $30. Seating is limited, and the Eventbrite site provides information about how many tickets are still available for purchase.
In accordance with San Francisco's city health ordinance, the Poppy is requiring proof of full vaccination and a photo ID at the door. Face coverings are required inside at all time. The Eventbrite page provides additional information about COVID-19 precautions.
No comments:
Post a Comment