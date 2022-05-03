CMC to Present Concert of “(Re)Imaginations”

Almost exactly a month ago, artist, composer, and educator Cava Menzies launched a project to celebrate the centennial of the Community Music Center (CMC). The title of the project is (Re)Imagine: 100 New Works from Cava Menzies & Community Music Center. Half of these works will be created by Menzies herself in collaboration with both international and local musicians. The other 50 will be contributed by participants in the CMC Young Musicians Program and the Mission District Young Musicians Program.
Screen shot from the video the Menzies (upper left corner) uploaded for the very first day of her (Re)Imagine project (from the (Re)Imagine Web page)
The plan is that every day two new compositions (one by Menzies and one by a young musician) will be created, its performance will be documented on video, and the video will be uploaded for viewing from the Web page for the (Re)Imagine project. As of the writing of this article, 26 days have been taken into account, each with its own creator(s). However, because music is as much about performance as it is about listening and viewing, CMC will host a live event featuring performances of works selected from the “pool” of uploads.
This live event will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. It will take place in the Concert Hall of the CMC Mission Branch, which is located at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. There will be no charge for admission. However, a hyperlink has been created on the (Re)Imagine Web page for an RSVP. The project will then resume in cyberspace and will continue through May 23. The entire project was made possible in part by a grant from The Creative Work Fund, a program of the Walter and Elise Haas Fund that also is supported by The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.
