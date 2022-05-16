The Bleeding Edge: 5/16/2022

This will probably be the busiest Bleeding Edge week since the beginning of this year, if not since the onset of the COVID pandemic. There are ten entries in this week’s newsletter from BayImproviser.com, and seven of them take place within the San Francisco city limits. (To be fair, two of those entries are for the first and last events in a four-event series, leaving me wondering why the two “middle” events did not show up in the newsletter). In any event, all but one of the entries was not accounted for in an earlier article on this site. That being the case, let me begin with hyperlinks to the articles already written:
- May 18: the return of the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series (formerly known as the LSG Creative Music Series)
- May 19–22: Gravity Spells II, co-presented by the San Francisco Cinematheque and The Lab
- May 20: the Friction Quartet performance presented by Old First Concerts
- May 20: the debut of Ensemble in Process at the Center for New Music
- May 22: Synergy and Synthesis, presented by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players
The remaining event of this week will be the next installment of Jazz at the Make-Out Room on the third Tuesday of this month. This will be a three-set program, beginning at 7 p.m. with Black Edgar, a solo performance by David Boyce. This will be followed at 7:45 p.m. with a duo improvisation bringing alto saxophonist Beth Schenck together with keyboardist Motoko Honda. The final set will be taken by the Citta di Vitti trio beginning at 8:30 p.m. The members of this trio are Phillip Greenlief on alto saxophone, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and Jason Levis on drums. Doors will open at 6 p.m.. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted. Once again, the Facebook Web page for this event explicitly requires proof of vaccination and masks worn at all times unless drinking.
