SFGC to Conclude Season with “Choral-Opera”

Members of SFGC (photograph by Carlin Ma)
One month from today the San Francisco Girls Chorus (SFGC) will conclude its season with the first of four performances of Tomorrow’s Memories: A Little Manila Diary. This will be the world premiere presentation of a choral-opera composed by Matthew Welch on a commission from SFGC. The title is taken from a book by Filipina immigrant Angeles Monrayo entitled Tomorrow’s Memories, A Diary, 1924–1928. Monrayo’s account of those five years reflects on the importance of the Filipino diaspora and its cultural impact on the United States, particularly in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Welch’s composition will be given a semi-staged interpretation by SFGC conducted by Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe. The production will be staged by Sean San José, who is of Filipino descent. He is working with an extensive support team, which includes Associate Stage Director Melvign Badiola, Video Designer Joan Osato, James Faerron designing scenery and props, Lighting Designer GG Torres, Costume Designer Kyo Yohena, Movement Designer Patricia Barretto Ong, Sound Designer Christopher Sauceda, and Audio Engineer Zach Miley. Instrumental accompaniment will be provided by Florante Aguilar on both guitar and ukulele, violinist Patti Kilroy, and Levy Lorenzo on percussion.
This production will be given four performances at the Magic Theatre in Fort Mason. They will all take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, Thursday, June 23, Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25. General admission will be $45 with a student rate of $25. Tickets are being handled by the Magic Theatre, which has created a single secure Web page for purchasing tickets for all four dates. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the Box Office at 415-441-8822.
