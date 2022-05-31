LIEDER ALIVE! to Highlight Vocal Quartet

Amy Glenn, Thomas Glenn, and John Parr (upper row) and Kindra Scharich, Kirk Eichelberger, and Heidi Moss Erickson (lower row) (courtesy of LIEDER ALIVE!)
As a rule, LIEDER ALIVE! recitals usually provide a platform for a single vocalist (or, during this current season, a solo pianist). However, the “main attraction” of next month’s program will be Johannes Brahms’ Opus 52 Liebeslieder Waltzes, a collection of eighteen settings of Russian, Polish, and Hungarian dance songs, translated into German by Georg Friedrich Daumer and published in his Polydora collection. Those settings were scored for a quartet of vocalists (one for each of the usual four ranges) accompanied by four hands on a single piano keyboard. The vocalists will be soprano Heidi Moss Erickson, mezzo Kindra Scharich, tenor Thomas Glenn, and bass Kirk Eichelberger. The pianists will be Glenn’s wife Amy and John Parr.
Tenor Glenn will also be soloist in the other two selections on the program. Parr will accompany him in a performance of Brahms’ Opus 103 Zigeunerlieder (gypsy songs). His wife will then join him in a performance of Franz Liszt’s settings of three songs from Friedrich Schiller’s play William Tell.
This program will be performed on Sunday, June 26, at the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, a short walk from the Muni stops at the corner of 24th Street and Church Street. (Sanchez is parallel to Church, one block to the west.) Tickets for this concert are being sold through an Eventbrite Web page. General admission is $35 with a $75 rate for reserved VIP seating. Students, seniors, and working artists will be admitted for $20.
