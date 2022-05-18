Choices for June 10–12, 2022

As we approach this month’s “busy weekend++,” it looks like the first weekend of choices in June will be the second one. As of this writing, that weekend will not be quite as rich with alternatives as the one we are about to confront. Nevertheless, there will be an appealing diversity of alternatives. Here are the options to consider:
Friday, June 10–Sunday, June 12, Davies Symphony Hall: This will be the weekend when the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) will present its program of two major works by Igor Stravinsky. Those works will be the opera-oratorio in two acts, Oedipus rex, and the three-movement “Symphony of Psalms.” Both will be given new staged productions directed by Peter Sellars. Casting for Oedipus will consist of tenor Sean Panikkar in the title role, mezzo J’Nai Bridges as Jocasta, bass-baritone Willard White as Creon, the Messenger, and Tiresias, tenor Jose Simerilla Romero as the Shepherd, and actor Breezy Leigh in the silent role of Antigone. Bridges, Romero, and Leigh will all be making debut appearances with SFS. Dancer Laurel Jenkins, also making her debut, will participate in the staging of “Symphony of Psalms.” The performances on June 10 and 11 will take place at 7:30 p.m., and the June 12 performance will begin at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $35 to $165 and may be purchased through a single Web page (which includes further program details) or by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000. The entrance to Davies is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 12, 2 p.m., War Memorial Opera House: This will also mark the first weekend of the summer season of the San Francisco Opera. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 527 Don Giovanni will be performed on both of these dates with the second evening performance on Friday and the first matinee on Sunday. Separate Web pages have been created for purchasing tickets for the Friday and Sunday performances. Tickets may also be purchased in the outer lobby of the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue or by calling the Box Office at 415-864-3330. Box Office hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. The Box Office will also open at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, and remain open through the intermission.
Friday, June 10, 9 p.m., The Lab: This will be a solo recital by Japanese multi-instrumentalist Eiko Ishibashi. She has also produced albums as a singer-songwriter. Her instrumental compositions have been created for film, television, theater, and exhibitions; and she is also in improviser. The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. The location is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Doors open half an hour before the concert is scheduled to begin; and, back before the pandemic, it was usually the case that a long line had accumulated prior to the opening. General admission will be $20. The price will be discounted or free for members of The Lab. A Web page has been created for others to purchase tickets online.
Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m., Cowell Theater: Post:ballet will present the world premiere of a not-yet-titled work by choreographer Mia J. Chong in collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and composer Vân-Ánh Võ. This will be part of an eclectic evening, which will present additional premiere performances by Teatro Nagual, singer/songwriter Will Hammond, Jr., animation artist Jaroslav Baran, and poets Aileen Cassinetto, Tureeda Mikell, Kim Shuck, Maw Shein Win. The entire program is part of the Breaking Down Walls project commissioned by J & J Arts Initiative. Proceeds will be applied to raising funds for Ukraine. The Cowell Theater is located in Fort Mason (2 Marina Boulevard) at Pier 2. All tickets are being sold for $25, and they may be purchased through an Eventbrite event page.
Saturday, June 11, 7:30 p.m., Mission Dolores Basilica: Following a triumphant national tour, Chanticleer will present its next series of concerts entitled No Mean Reward: Chanticleer and the Golden Fleece. The title refers to the Order of the Golden Fleece, founded by Duke Philip the Good of Burgundy. The Order supported the creation of some of Europe’s most exquisite polyphony. The program will include selections by Guillaume Du Fay, Johannes Ockeghem, Antoine Busnois, and Cristóbal de Morales. Mission Dolores Basilica is located in the Mission at 3321 16th Street on the southwest corner of Dolores Street. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission, $52 for preferred seating, and $62 for premier seating. Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page, which includes a floor-plan showing where the different levels of seating are situated.
