Luggage Store Gallery Concerts to Return

Last month saw the return of the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts held under the auspices of Outsound Presents. Next week the other Outsound concert series will return to the Luggage Store Gallery (LSG) to resume (hopefully) regular performance of the LSG New Music Series (formerly known as the LSG Creative Music Series). Programming will resume following the (once) usual format of two improvisations. The first set will be taken by Alphastare, which presents experimental sound collage and “forays into dark places.” The second set will be performed by the Diaspora Focii Trio, whose members are Jaroba (tenor saxophone and bass clarinet), Kersti Abrams (alto saxophone and flute), and Mika Pontecorvo (guitar and electronics). They will be joined by Zae Tinaza (saxophones), Elijah Pontecorvo (bass), and Colleen Kelly T (cello).
Each of the two sets is expected to have a duration of somewhat less than an hour. The first set is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. Because this is an indoor event, masks, vaccination, and booster shots are strongly recommended.
