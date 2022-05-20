In about a month’s time, the Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) will conclude its 2021/22 season by revisiting its Émigrés & Exiles in Hollywood program. Once again the performance will be by the E4TT “core” trio of pianist Margaret Halbig, soprano and co-founder Nanette McGuinness, and cellist Abigail Monroe. The performance will again take place at the Berkeley Piano Club. However, for those preferring to remain within the San Francisco city limits, the program will be live-streamed at no charge. All that will be necessary will be registration through the Eventbrite event page, which has a free “Online RSVP” options for ordering tickets. (That event page also provides a list of the composers whose works will be performed.) Once the RSVP has been registered, the link to the livestream will be provided. This will be a one-hour performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.
Friday, May 20, 2022
E4TT to Revisit “Émigrés & Exiles” Program
Posted by Stephen Smoliar at 2:55 PM
chamber music, history, keyboard music, music
