The Bleeding Edge: 5/30/2022

This will be another week of relative quietude. However, it will include the first concert of the month at the Center for New Music (C4NM). Therefore, I shall use this article to summarize the other three events currently scheduled at that venue. The only other event this week will be the next installment in the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, June 1, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): Apparently, the title of this Outsound Presents series of concerts has changed again; and it is now the Luggage Store Creative Music Series. This week’s concert will present two extended sets of free improvisation. The first will be a solo performance by Phillip Greenlief on tenor saxophone. This will be followed by the relatively unconventional quartet of Danishta Rivero (voice and electronics), Kanoko Nishi-Smith (koto), and both Kevin Corcoran and Jacob Felix Heule on bass drum. Those familiar with the Erosion album of Corcoran and Heule probably know that they are likely to be performing on the same drum. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. Because this is an indoor event, masks, vaccination, and booster shots are strongly recommended.
Friday, June 3, 8 p.m., C4NM: The C4NM schedule for this month will begin with a performance by the Citta di Vitti trio. The group performs music composed by Greenlief, who will again be playing tenor saxophone. He will be joined by the members of duo B.: Jason Levis on percussion and Lisa Mezzacappa on bass. The program will consist entirely of music inspired by the films of Michelangelo Antonioni.
For those that do not already know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to be fully vaccinated. Tickets may be purchased online through the Eventbrite event page for this concert. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students. The remaining events for the month, with hyperlinks to their respective ticketing pages, are as follows:
- Friday, June 10, 8 p.m.: Keyboardist Andrew Barnes Jamieson will present his 777th daily keyboard improvisation. In addition to improvising as a soloist, he will also perform with Zach Hazen and Roger Kim. General admission will again be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
- Sunday, June 12, 4 p.m.: This will be the sixth installment in the Surround Sound Salon Series, the fifth having taken place at the beginning of this month. This series consists of informal shows in which electronic music composers present their fixed media and/or live electronic music through the 8-channel surround system, generously provided by Meyer Sound. The composers mix their sounds from the center of the space, and members of the audience are free to choose their own listening location(s) and to move within the space to hear the music from different vantage points. The Bay Area composers contributing to this program will be Andy Evans, Xopher Davidson, and Ted Allen, whose music will be presented in conjunction with a video of dance by Barbara Mahler. General admission will again be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
- Sunday, June 26, 8 p.m.: The month will conclude with a jazz performance by the Marta Sanchez Quintet. As of this writing, information has not yet been provided about the individual players. However, the program will present music from the group’s latest CD, SAAM, which is the abbreviation for the Spanish American Art Museum. Admission for all will be $15.
