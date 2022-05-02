NCCO Concludes Season with Mozart Program

Guest violist Paul Neubauer (photograph by Tristan Cook, courtesy of NCCO)
This month the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO) will conclude its 2021–2022 season with a program consisting entirely of music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, which will span the composer’s lifetime. Music Director Daniel Hope has prepared an early-middle-late program in chronological order. He will also serve as performer for the “middle” selection, the K. 364 sinfonia concertante for violin, viola, and orchestra. The solo violist will be guest artist Paul Neubauer, who will be making his NCCO debut.
The early and late selections will both be symphonies. The program will begin with K. 45b in B-flat major. The final selection will be K. 550 in G minor, one of the composer’s best known symphonies and the middle of the “big three” final symphonies in the Mozart catalog.
This program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The venue will again be Herbst Theatre, located on the first two floors of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $30, $55, and $67.50. City Box Office has created a Web page for purchasing tickets, which includes an interactive seating map for Herbst, which can be used for choosing from available seats.
For those that are still reluctant to attend performances in large spaces, tickets are also available for an audio stream. The stream will be available beginning on Monday, May 23, and will remain available for unlimited listening until Wednesday, August 31. The price of a digital ticket will be $30, and City Box Office has created a separate Web page for payment. Access to the audio stream will also be offered to all “physical” ticket holders as part of their purchase.
