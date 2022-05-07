Choices for May 19–22, 2022

The middle of this month will see what may be called a “busy weekend++.” This will involve one of the largest collections of choices since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic; and those choices will begin on a Thursday, rather than a Friday. They will also involve a wider diversity than tends to be encountered on this site. Here are the options to consider:
Thursday, May 19–Saturday, May 21: The mission of Xicameri Productions is to uplift the voices of under-represented communities and promote justice and equal opportunity through its thought-provoking music and dance. Its latest offering is entitled The Intimacy of Tango. In accord with the mission statement, it will present the tango experience through both music and dance. The music will be provided by the Full Circle Trio, whose members are percussionists Jack Van Geem and Raymond Froehlich and bassist Robert Wright. The dancing will be performed by Eduardo Caballero and Valentina Leal, both from Valparaíso in Chile. The first two performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20. The venue will be the Joe Goode Annex in the Mission at 401 Alabama Street. This will be followed by performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Mission Cultural Center of Latino Arts. This is also located in the Mission at 2868 Mission Street. The Joe Goode Performance Group Web site has created separate Web pages for tickets to the Thursday and Friday performances. General admission will be $20 with a $10 rate for students. Tickets for both Saturday performances will be handled through a single Eventbrite event page. As of this writing, all tickets are being sold for $20.
Thursday, May 19–Sunday, May 22, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: Gravity Spells II: Bay Area New Music and Expanded Cinema Art will be co-presented by the San Francisco Cinematheque and The Lab. Over 24 Bay Area artists will collaborate through live cinema, music, and sound art practices. Each evening will present three sets, each involving different collaborators. Tickets are being sold separately for the performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Doors will open at 8 p.m. on all four evenings. The Lab has created a Web page with further information, including a preview video. It is located at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the intersection with Mission Street. The corner of Mission Street provides alternatives for both north-south and east-west public transportation.
Friday, May 20–Sunday, May 22, Davies Symphony Hall: As has already been reported, this week’s subscription concerts for the San Francisco Symphony will be conducted by Ton Koopman. He has prepared an all-ensemble program of compositions by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Joseph Haydn. The performances on May 20 and 21 will take place at 7:30 p.m., and the May 22 performance will begin at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $165 and may be purchased through a single Web page (which includes further program details) or by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000. The entrance to Davies is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
Saturday, May 21, 7:30 p.m., The Wattis Institute: Pamela Z will perform Other Rooms, an evening of works for solo voice, electronics, and video. This will be the eighth event in the Institute’s year-long season. (The Institute is part of the California College of the Arts.) Doors will open at 7 p.m. The Institute is located in the Mission at 360 Kansas Street. No information has been provided about the price of admission, which suggests that there may be no charge.
Sunday, May 22, 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Joe Henderson Lab, SFJAZZ Center: The San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) season will conclude with the second in the LABORATORY event, which will be given two performances. The title of the program will be Synergy and Synthesis. The performers will be tenor Eric Dudley (who is also Artistic Director), percussionist William Winant, oboist Kyle Bruckmann, and violinist Hrabba Atladottir. The program, which will be given two performances, will be as follows:
- Lou Harrison: “Solo for Anthony Cirone” (1972) for just-tuned tenor bells
- Steed Cowart: “[where the late sweet] BIRDS SANG” (2019) for percussion and voice
- Helen Grime: “Arachne” (2012) for solo oboe
- Orlando Jacinto García: “Separación” (2001) for solo English horn and electronics
- Steve Reich: “Violin Phase” (1967) for violin and pre-recorded tape
Admission will be $15; and, as for previous SFCMP programs, there will again be a video available for seven days of streamed access at a charge of $5. SFCMP members will be admitted to both the performance and video access without charge. Tickets can be purchased through the concert’s event page. The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street.
Sunday, May 22, 4 p.m., Calvary Presbyterian Church: Artistic Director Magen Solomon will lead the San Francisco Bach Choir (SFBC) and a chamber orchestra of period instruments in a performance of Johannes Brahms’ Opus 45, A German Requiem. For those unfamiliar with this music, it departs entirely from the Latin text that is associated with the Requiem Mass. Instead, the composition consists of seven movements, each setting text from the German Luther Bible. SFBC will be joined by two soloists, soprano Rita Lilly and baritone Nikolas Nackley. Calvary Presbyterian Church is located at 2515 Fillmore Street on the northwest corner of Jackson Street. Ticket prices range from $10 to $35 and include unlimited access to a video of the performance, which will be available during the entire month of June. Tickets only for video access will be available for $25. A single Web page has been created for all options for purchasing tickets.
Sunday, May 22, 5 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry: The next program in LIEDER ALIVE!’s 2021/22 Liederabend Series will be a recital by soprano Esther Rayo. Her accompanist will be Artist-in-Residence pianist Peter Grünberg. The program will feature the Canciones clásicas españolas collection compiled by Fernando Obradors. The other Hispanic composer to be represented on the program will be Mexican Manuel Ponce. The program will also include songs by Robert Schumann, Felix Mendelssohn, Brahms, and Edvard Grieg.. Tickets for this Noe Valley Ministry concert are being sold through an Eventbrite Web page. General admission is $35 with a $75 rate for reserved VIP seating. Students, seniors, and working artists will be admitted for $20.
No comments:
Post a Comment