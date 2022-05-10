Sunset Music and Arts: May, 2022

Pianist Eric Tran (from the Sunset Music and Arts event page)
As of this writing, it appears that Sunset Music and Arts will be presenting only one recital during the current month. Nevertheless, it promises to be an interesting one. It will be a solo piano performance by Eric Tran, which will consist almost entirely of transcriptions.
The major work on the program will consist of a single work. This will be Franz Liszt’s transcription for solo piano of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 68 (sixth) symphony in F major, often known as the “Pastoral Symphony.” The first half of the program will begin with three transcriptions of music by Johann Sebastian Bach. Tran will begin with what is probably the best-known transcription prepared by Myra Hess, the tenth movement, “Jesus bleibet meine Freude” (usually translated as “Jesu, joy of man’s desiring”), from the BWV 147 cantata Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben (heart and mouth and deed and life). This will be followed by Tran’s own transcription of the fourth (Sarabande) movement from the BWV 1012 solo cello suite in D major. The final transcription will be by Sergei Rachmaninoff, who provided an elaborate account of the first (Preludio) movement of the BWV 1006 solo violin partita in E major. Tran will then conclude the first half of his program with “Regard de l’Esprit de joie” (contemplation of the joyful Spirit), the tenth of the twenty movements in Olivier Messiaen’s collection Vingt Regards sur l'enfant-Jésus (twenty contemplations on the infant Jesus).
This performance will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
Finally, because we are still under pandemic conditions, all health and safety guidelines provided by the City and County of San Francisco must be honored. That means that a face covering is required for admission to all concerts, and it must be worn at all times. Face masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and have ear loops or similar to hold in place. Gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable.
In addition, proof of vaccination will be required for admittance. This may be provided with either a paper copy or a digital image. Sunset has created a Health and Safety Web page with a self-assessment based on ten easily answered questions. Those entering the building will implicitly acknowledge that they have answered “no” to all ten questions. Anyone that has answered “yes” to a question will be asked to return for another concert or offered a refund for paid tickets.
No comments:
Post a Comment