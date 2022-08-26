Cahill to Launch SFCM Faculty Artist Series

Pianist Sarah Cahill (photograph by Miranda Sanborn, courtesy of Jensen Artists)
Next month pianist Sarah Cahill will present the first Faculty Artist Series recital for the academic year at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). She will be joined by pianist Regina Myers in a program that will include music for both four hands on one keyboard and two pianos. The program will begin with the world premiere performance of “Up,” a four-movement 35-minute composition with thematic material alternating between two pianos. The work was composed by SFCM alumnus Riley Nicholson, and it was jointly commissioned by Cahill and Myers.
The program will also include Elenor Alberga’s “3-Day Mix,” scored for four hands on one keyboard, Meredith Monk’s two-piano composition “Ellis Island,” and Elena Kats-Chernin’s four-hand “Dance of the Paper Umbrellas.” The program will then conclude with the original version of Errollyn Wallen’s “The Girl in My Alphabet.” That version requires four pianists at two pianos, and Cahill and Myers will be joined by Allegra Chapman and Monica Chew for this performance.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, September 12. The venue will be the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, which is located on the ground floor of the Ann Getty Center for Education. The building is located at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Reserved tickets are available through a hyperlink on the event page. Full vaccination will be required, and those planning to attend are advised to review the HEALTH & SAFETY hyperlink on that same event page.
