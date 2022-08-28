ODC to Host New Kathak Dance Program

Charlotte Moraga, Director and Choreographer of the Chitresh Das Institute (from her home page)
This coming October the Chitresh Das Institute and ODC Theater will co-present the world premiere of a new work exploring the confluence of history, religion, and the environmental degradation of some of India’s most sacred waterways. Invoking the River is a full-length new work in Kathak dance choreographed by Charlotte Moraga. The music is composed by pianist Utsav Lal, who will perform with Nilan Chaudhuri on tabla and Indian classical vocalist Saneyee Purandare Bhattacharjee. The performance will also incorporate multimedia designed by Alka Raghuram, who is both a filmmaker and a visual artist.
Moraga released the following statement about her project:
Invoking the River is our way of telling our inter-related stories. Water flows. Water moves through every living thing and connects us all. It is powerful. It both creates and destroys. It holds memories. The same water that flows today through our rivers and our veins was probably in the blood of dinosaurs. Invoking the River is about this journey through life and time told through movement, music, and our common bonds in the face of urgently needed change to preserve the sacredness of life that is embodied in water.
Invoking the River will be given three performances at the ODC Theater on Friday, October 14, at 8 p.m., Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, October 16, at 4 p.m. The theatre is located in the Mission at 3153 17th Street on the southwest corner of Shotwell Street. Tickets will be priced between $20 and $45. As of this writing, tickets are not yet available. When they are ready for purchase, a hyperlink will be created on the Web page of the ODC Theater’s 2022 season.
