The Bleeding Edge: 8/22/2022

There will be four events of interest this week. Two of them have already been accounted for in the article for this month’s activities at the Center for New Music. For those that have not visited that article recently, the second of those two offerings was just added this morning! Those offerings are as follows:
- Saturday, August 27, 8 p.m.: Danny Clay’s latest Turntable Drawings installation
- Sunday, August 28, 7 p.m.: Charles Celeste Hutchins jamming on serpent with James Fei and John Bischoff on computer and analog circuitry
The other events scheduled for this week are as follows:
Thursday, August 25, 7:30 p.m., Audium Theater: This is a case of making up for a dropped ball. This past Thursday, Audium launched a series of weekly performances called The World According to Sound. Each will involve listening to recordings from around the world, all projected through 176 loudspeakers in total darkness. These events are being presented by Sam Harnett and Chris Hoff. What started as a podcast has now evolved into an in-person, multichannel audio event. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission will be $30, and City Box Office has created a Web page for online purchase of tickets for not only this Thursday’s performance but also the two remaining performances on September 1 and September 8. Audium is located at 1616 Bush Street.
Saturday, August 27, 2 p.m., Mission Synths: SONGscape will be an interactive music-making workshop led by Matt Robidoux. Those attending will be invited to map their gestures and movements to sounds and musical phrases using Deep Listening Institute's Adaptive Use Musical Instrument (AUMI). This accessible technology, originally created by composer Pauline Oliveros, is a software interface that allows anyone to create music with movement: for example, by moving one’s hands or blinking an eye. The event will run for three hours. There will be no charge for admission. However, registration is required through an Eventbrite event page, which encourages that a donation be included as part of the process. Mission Synths is located in the Mission (of course) at 3026 24th Street.
