Robben Ford to Open Omni Series Next Month

Eclectic guitarist Robben Ford (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
In a little over a month the Dynamite Guitars concert series presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will begin its 2022–2023 concert season. The featured artist will be electric guitarist Robben Ford. He has an eclectic repertoire, having been a member of two major fusion bands, L.A. Express and Yellowjackets. The first of those bands supported George Harrison during his American tour in 1974. About a decade later Ford succeeded John Scofield in Miles Davis’ combo and performed at Davis’ two sets in Montreux on July 17, 1986. He can also be heard on two Joni Mitchell albums: The Hissing of Summer Lawns and Miles of Aisles. His performance next month will feature acoustic guitarist Joe Robinson as a special guest artist.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The venue will be the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, located in the Marina District at 3601 Lyon Street. Ticket prices are $65, $55, and $45. They may be purchased through a City Box Office event page, which provides a map showing which seats are available at which price levels. K–12 students are always free for admission to this venue, and their tickets may be ordered by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400.
