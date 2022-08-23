LIEDER ALIVE!’s 2022/23 Liederabend Series

This morning I realized that, while I had announced the program that would serve as the Grand Opening of the Eleventh Annual Liederabend Season, I had not yet run my annual summary of the schedule for the entire 2022/23 season. I received my first account of that summary from LIEDER ALIVE! Founder and Director Maxine Bernstein this morning, and I can now pass that information on to readers. Beginning with the Grand Opening, there will be five recitals scheduled for the coming season. As in the past the recitals will take place at 5 p.m. on a Sunday evening. While not all of the specifics have been finalized, here is an account of what has been planned thus far:
Soprano Heidi Moss Erickson, who will be featured in two of this season’s programs (courtesy of LIEDER ALIVE!)
October 2: As already announced, the Grand Opening will present the world premiere of a new song cycle by Tarik O’Regan entitled Seen and Unseen. This will be performed by soprano Heidi Moss Erickson, accompanied at the piano by John Parr. Erickson will also sing settings of the poetry of Emily Dickinson composed by Aaron Copland, George Walker, and Lori Laitman. Other composers to be featured on the program will be Richard Strauss, Lili Boulanger, Anton Webern, and Kurt Erickson.
November 6: Soprano Alina Ilchuk has prepared a program entitled Songs for Lviv. This will present Ukrainian and Polish settings of poems by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Heinrich Heine. The contributing composers will be Mykola Lysenko, Valentyn Silvestrov, and Karol Mikuli. Ilchuk will be accompanied at the piano by Peter Grünberg.
February 12: Two days before Valentine’s Day, soprano Sarah Cambidge and tenor Kyle van Schoonhoven will celebrate their marriage with a program of love songs and duets; Grünberg will again serve as accompanist.
April 2: Erickson will return to perform Ned Rorem’s song cycle Aftermath. She will be accompanied at the piano by Paul Schrage. She will also present the Four Last Songs of Richard Strauss in the version for voice and piano.
May 28: Soprano Esther Rayo will present a program of South American songs, including the music of Heitor Villa-Lobos, who is probably the best known of the South American composers. She will be joined by cellist Oliver Herbert and pianist Carlos Ágreda. Ágreda will also prepare instrumental arrangements for cello and piano.
All performances will be held at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Subscriptions for the full series will be $300 for reserved seating at all concerts and $150 for general admission. There will also be a special $80 subscription rate for students, seniors, and working artists. All of these options may be purchased online from a single Eventbrite event page. Single tickets for all concerts are $80 for reserved seating, $40 for general admission and a $25 discounted rate for students, seniors, and working artists. These may also be purchased in advance through Eventbrite using the hyperlinks attached to the dates for each of the concerts. Those interested in the VIP subscription service may also call LIEDER ALIVE! at 415-561-0100. This season is made possible in part with support from the Ross McKee Foundation.
