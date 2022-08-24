SF Opera to Return to Golden Gate Park

The opening weekend of the Centennial Season of the San Francisco Opera (SFO) will conclude with the return of Opera in the Park. Music Director Eun Sun Kim will lead the SFO Orchestra in a program of arias, duets, and more, featuring stars that will be appearing during the Fall Season offerings. That program has not yet been finalized. However, in the past it has previewed vocal selections from upcoming productions along with a mix of operatic favorites and pop classics. There will be a limited number of physical program books that will be available at the San Francisco Chronicle tent, and the hyperlink for a digital program book will be activated on the day of the performance.
Map of the area around Robin Williams Meadow (from the Opera in the Park Web site, click to enlarge)
The performance will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park. However, those interested in attending will be free to bring a picnic lunch and arrive early to stake out a place on the grass. The Web page for this event includes a Transportation Plan section with a map (reproduced above) that shows the areas of the Park that will be allocated for this event. These will include a designated ADA parking area and drop-off location near a path that leads to a special ADA seating area. There will also be a bicycle valet parking area; and the Park will also be accessible by the usual Muni lines (5, 7, 21, 33, N). The usual attendance tends to be between 10,000 and 15,000, meaning that public parking will be very limited. The aforementioned alternatives will be much more preferable.
