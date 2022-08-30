Sunset Music and Arts: October, 2022

October will be another month during which Sunset Music and Arts will present only two programs. Both of them will feature keyboardists. However, the first will be a duo recital for violin, as well as piano. As was the case for the coming month of September, the performances will take place on a Saturday evening, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Specifics are as follows:
October 15: The duo recital will bring together Sofia Schütte on violin and Ines Guanchez on violin. They both have cultivated a repertoire based on the music of female and Latin composers. They have not yet announced program specifics; but the composers they will feature will be Dora Pejacevic, Chen Yi, Marion Bauer, and Kala Ramnath.
October 22: The piano recitalist will be Sumi Lee, who holds a Master’s degree in Piano Performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Her education also includes professional training as a tango pianist through studies with La Orquesta Escuela de Tango Emilio Balcarce, where she graduated in 2018. Currently based in the Bay Area, she is on the Board of Directors for the San Francisco branch of Music Teachers’ Association of California. She has not yet released information about the program she will perform.
These performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices for both performances are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase and registration are highly advised. Both may be arranged through Eventbrite. The hyperlink on the first of the above dates leads to the appropriate event page, and the hyperlink for the Lee recital should be appearing some time next month. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
Finally, because we are still under pandemic conditions, all health and safety guidelines provided by the City and County of San Francisco must be honored. That means that a face covering is required for admission to all concerts, and it must be worn at all times. Face masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and have ear loops or similar to hold in place. Gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable.
In addition, proof of vaccination will be required for admittance. This may be provided with either a paper copy or a digital image. Sunset has created a Health and Safety Web page with a self-assessment based on ten easily answered questions. Those entering the building will implicitly acknowledge that they have answered “no” to all ten questions. Anyone that has answered “yes” to a question will be asked to return for another concert or offered a refund for paid tickets.
