Sunset Music and Arts: September, 2022

As is the case this month, next month Sunset Music and Arts will present two programs. Both of these will be solo keyboard recitals. The first will be a program of music for the piano, and the second will showcase repertoire for the organ. Specifics are as follows:
Saturday, September 17, 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Alison Lee, who is based in the Bay Area, has prepared an ambitious program of two compositions by Alexander Scriabin. She will begin with his Opus 11 set of 24 preludes accounting for all major and minor keys. This will be followed by his Opus 19 (second) sonata in G-sharp minor in two movements, which he called a “Sonata-Fantasie.”
Saturday, September 24, 7:30 p.m.: In contrast to Lee, Alexandra Kraft Cross will present an organ recital that will account for eleven different composers. These will range across music history from the transition from the end of the Renaissance to the beginning of the Baroque era (represented by Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck) to the very recent past (represented by a composition that Cross completed in 2010). The “in between” composers for this program will be Dietrich Buxtehude, Georg Böhm, Johann Sebastian Bach, Alexandre Boëly, César Franck, Jean Langlais, Camille Saint-Saëns, Eugène Gigout, and Charles-Marie Widor.
These performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices for both performances are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase and registration are highly advised. Both may be arranged through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the appropriate event page. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
Finally, because we are still under pandemic conditions, all health and safety guidelines provided by the City and County of San Francisco must be honored. That means that a face covering is required for admission to all concerts, and it must be worn at all times. Face masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and have ear loops or similar to hold in place. Gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable.
In addition, proof of vaccination will be required for admittance. This may be provided with either a paper copy or a digital image. Sunset has created a Health and Safety Web page with a self-assessment based on ten easily answered questions. Those entering the building will implicitly acknowledge that they have answered “no” to all ten questions. Anyone that has answered “yes” to a question will be asked to return for another concert or offered a refund for paid tickets.
