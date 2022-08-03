SFCM Highlights: September, 2022

Next month classes at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) will resume on campus. As in the past, the Performance Calendar Web page will provide the most up-to-date information about the many concerts and recitals that will be presented to the general public. As of this writing, SFCM will return to “business as usual” with all offerings being in-person events without a live-streamed option. As was the case last season, this site will focus on key highlights, and those seeking more thorough information can consult the Performance Calendar.
Edwin Outwater conducting the SFCM Orchestra (from the event page of the concert being discussed)
There will be only one such highlighted event during the month of September. As was the case last season, that event will be the first concert to be given by the SFCM Orchestra. The conductor will again be Edwin Outwater; and the program will consist of a single full-evening selection, Gustav Mahler’s third symphony. This is a six-movement composition that tends to require about 90 minutes for performance in its entirety. Furthermore, the resources require more than a symphony orchestra. Mezzo Tamara Mumford will be vocal soloist; and there are choral passages that will be sung by the combined forces of the San Francisco Girls Chorus, the San Francisco Boys Chorus, and members of the SFCM Conservatory Chorus.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24. The venue will be the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, which is located on the ground floor of the Ann Getty Center for Education. The building is located at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Reserved tickets are available through a hyperlink on the event page. Full vaccination will be required, and those planning to attend are advised to review the HEALTH & SAFETY hyperlink on that same event page.
