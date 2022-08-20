Omni’s Next Streamed Concert: Zoran Dukić

Croatian guitarist Zoran Dukić (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
This is “last minute news;” but it only showed up in my Inbox a little over two and one-half hours ago! The Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts announced its latest video premiere, which will take place this evening. The video will present the Croatian classical guitarist Zoran Dukić, who is scheduled to give a solo recital at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church this coming January as part of the Dynamite Guitars concert series.
The program will be hosted by Stephan Kane. It will be relatively brief, consisting of “Oblivion,” which Astor Piazzolla composed for Marco Bellocchio’s film Enrico IV and was included in an album of the same title released in 1982. The performance will take place at the Prica Art Gallery in Samobor, a city that is part of the Zagreb metropolitan area in Croatia. The video will be produced by Marko Pletikosa, working with sound engineering by Guitarcoop.
The performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The premiere will be live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. this evening (Saturday, August 20). The YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
