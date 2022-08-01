The Bleeding Edge: 8/1/2022

The month of August begins with only two bleeding edge events. To be fair, my August Calendar page is very sparsely populated; and most of the events will involve viewing livestreams provided by Old First Concerts. Nevertheless, one of this week’s events has “usual suspect” status; and I am about ready to grant that same status to the second! Details are as follows:
Saturday, August 6, 7:30 p.m., Adobe Books: The first set will bring Jessica Ackerley together with Phillip Greenlief. The two of of them are both composers and adventurous improvisers. Ackerley’s instrument is the guitar, while Greenlief is a saxophonist. I am not sure how much time they have spent as a duo, but they will have performed together in Oakland on the previous evening. There will be only one other set, a solo performance by Anita Chandavarkar, who is primarily a flutist and is another composer and improviser. Her performances reflect influences from the classical styles of both Europe and India as well as jazz and folk. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $10 is desirable; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists.
Sunday, August 7, 1 p.m., Salesforce Park: This will be the next free performance to take place at this outdoor venue. Note, however, that the time is three hours earlier than that of yesterday’s offering. The program will bring together oud master Sirvan Manhoobi with Persian percussionist Nariman Asaadi. Once again, the performers will probably use the Amphitheater Stage, which faces a lawn with space for 1000 people. The park is located at 425 Mission Street on the roof of the Salesforce Transit Center.
