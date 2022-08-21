SFCM Highlights: October, 2022

Having already accounted for the October schedule for Old First Concerts, this site can now turn its attention to the highlighted events for that month at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). As in the past, the Performance Calendar Web page will provide the most up-to-date information about the many concerts and recitals that will be presented to the general public. Each Web page will also include a hyperlink for purchasing tickets. All offerings will be in-person events without a live-streamed option. As was the case last season, this site will focus on key highlights; and those seeking more thorough information can consult the Performance Calendar.
Thursday, October 6, 7 p.m., SFJAZZ Miner Auditorium, 201 Franklin Street: This will be the first “side-by-side” concert in which the students in the Roots, Jazz, and American Music Department (RJAM) will perform with the members of the SFJAZZ Collective. The participating Collective members will be Warren Wolf, David Sanchez, Edward Simon, and Matt Brewer. This particular event will be part of the SFJAZZ Thelonious Monk Festival, which will run from October 5 to October 7. Additional participants in this particular performance will include Joshua Redman, Carmen Bradford, Julian Lage, Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, and Matt Wilson.
Friday, October 7, 7:30 p.m., Barbro Osher Recital Hall, 200 Van Ness Avenue: This will be the first New Music Ensemble concert of the season, led by Nicole Paiement. The program will present four selections. In order of performance, these will be: “X Morceaux Mystérieux” by Rongrong Chen, David Conte’s sinfonietta, “Tsunami” by Kenji Oh, and “Songes d'une nuit d'hiver” by Jacques Desjardins. There will be no charge for admission, but there is a hyperlink for reserving tickets.
Saturday, October 22, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, 50 Oak Street: Edwin Outwater will return to conduct the second SFCM Orchestra program of the season. The program will begin with the world premiere of the winning composition from the 2020 Highsmith Competition. The title of that composition is “Catch,” composed by Lukas Janata. David Baker (class of ’18) will then take the podium to conduct Gabriel Fauré’s Opus 80, the suite derived from the incidental music he had composed for Maurice Maeterlinck's play of the same name. Outwater will then return to the podium to lead a performance of Johannes Brahms’ Opus 98 (fourth) symphony in E minor. There will be no charge for admission, but there is a hyperlink for reserving tickets.
Sunday, October 30, 2 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, 50 Oak Street: This will be the first SFCM Baroque Ensemble concert of the season, led by co-directors Corey Jamason and Elisabeth Reed. This program will also feature a competition winner. Pauline Kempf (class of ’22) was the winner of the 2021–2022 Baroque Concerto Competition. She will be the featured soloist in the opening selection of the program, Giuseppe Tartini’s D. 115 violin concerto in A minor. The program will also include one of the 486 orchestral suites composed by Christoph Graupner, as well as a set of Charles Avison’s orchestral arrangements of solo keyboard sonatas by Domenico Scarlatti. There will be no charge for admission, but there is a hyperlink for reserving tickets.
