The Monthly Make-Out: 8/18/2022

Usually, Jazz at the Make-Out Room events are announced through the weekly Bleeding Edge articles. However, this month’s offering got the jump on me through Facebook (with a little help from Karl Evangelista). Since these performances take place early in the week, I decided that bringing the next gig to readers’ attention sooner, rather than later, might be useful.
This month’s offering will consist of two sets, each a little less than an hour in duration. The first set will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance by the Levitator Trio. Safa Shokrai on bass and Kjell Nordeson on drums provide rhythm for Mark Clifford on vibraphone. They will be followed at 8 p.m. by a second trio. Reotrio gets its name from the initials of the last names of its three members: drummer Donald Robinson, guitarist Evangelista, and saxophonist Larry Ochs.
Doors will open for this event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
