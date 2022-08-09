The Bleeding Edge: 8/9/2022

For those wondering why this week’s Bleeding Edge article is a day late, I must confess that I gave priority to the 2022 San Francisco International Piano Festival yesterday. Since I had already released information about the performances being presented by Old First Concerts, I decided that I should fill out the remainder of the schedule as soon as possible; and the complete schedule showed up in my Inbox yesterday! Fortunately, this week’s Bleeding Edge events will not take place until later this week. Details are as follows:
Thursday, August 11, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: As was the case last week, this week’s musical offering will consist of two sets. Cellist, composer, and multidisciplinary artist Lia Kohl will be visiting from Chicago. Her performances usually involve a diversity of media including sound, video, movement, theater, and sculptural objects. It goes without saying that the affordances of the Adobe Books shop are more limited than her usual venues, meaning that it is likely that this performance will concentrate on her cello work.
The second set will present music from the latest album recorded by Lynn Avery and Cole Pulice, which is entitled To Live & Die In Space & Time. The duo performs with the resources of piano, synthesizers, tenor saxophone, wind synthesizers, and electronics. They describe their genre as an “otherworldly ambience that straddles acoustic and digital spaces, evoking an uncanny world both strange and familiar.”
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $10 is desirable; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 14, 4 p.m., Salesforce Park: The next free performance to take place at this outdoor venue will be presented by the Rova Saxophone Quartet. For those that do not already know, the members of this quartet are Jon Raskin, Larry Ochs, Bruce Ackley, and Steve Adams, all of whom play different instruments in the saxophone family. The performance will take place at the Main Plaza of the park, presumably the location of the Amphitheater Stage, which faces a lawn with space for 1000 people. The park is located at 425 Mission Street on the roof of the Salesforce Transit Center.
Eki Shola and Amanda Chaudhary (from the Eventbrite event page for this month’s SIMM concert)
Sunday, August 14, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts held under the auspices of Outsound Presents will offer the usual format of two sets, each somewhat shorter than an hour in duration. The first set will be taken by Amanda Chaudhary, who has been involved with Outsound for as long as I can remember. According to my records, this will be her first appearance since she was a guest on Franck Martin’s weekly show organized around modular synthesizers, which was live-streamed during the pandemic on June 27, 2020. She continues to experiment with innovative sounds via analog synthesis and custom software with computers and mobile devices for new modes of expressive musical performance. The second set will be taken by Eki Shola, who is both vocalist and pianist. Her only accompanist for this performance will be Justin Ciechoski on drums.
The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 rate for students and seniors age 62 or older. Seating will be limited, so it is desirable to use the Eventbrite event page for purchasing tickets. Masks will be welcome inside the Hall, and proof of vaccination and booster shots is highly recommended. It goes without saying (but still needs to be said) that anyone feeling ill should not try to attend.
