Omni to Sell Tickets for Video Taping Session

Alec Holcomb with his guitar (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
On the last Friday of this month, the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will host a video taping session to record a solo guitar recital performed by Alec Holcomb. Classical Guitar Magazine has described Holcomb as a “burgeoning star in the guitar world;" and that assessment will be reinforced by the rich repertoire that he has prepared for his video. The nineteenth century will be represented by Mauro Giuliani’s Opus 61, given the title “Grande Ouverture.” The twentieth will involve the first and third movements from a suite for solo cello by Gaspar Cassadó, with Holcomb providing his own arrangement of the score.
Among the living composers, the best known will probably be Sérgio Assad. The full title of his contribution to the program will be “Imbricatta in 10 asymmetrical layers.” Assad composed this piece for Marc Teicholz. The other composers to be represented on the program will be Daniel De Togni (“Sing Me into Singing”) and Reinhold Westerheide (“Mistral”).
This will be the latest Live from St. Mark’s event to be presented by Omni. An audience is invited to attend this recording session, which will take place in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26. Tickets are being sold in advance but only over the phone. The number to call is 415-242-4500, and all tickets are being sold for $30. There will also be tickets sold at the door between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the evening of the performance. The church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the intersection with Franklin Street.
