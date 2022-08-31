Chanticleer’s 45th Anniversary Season

The Chanticleer vocalists (courtesy of Chanticleer)
In less than a month’s time, Chanticleer will launch its 45th Anniversary season. There will be four offerings; and, as has been the case in the past, each of the performances in San Francisco will take place at a different venue. In addition, the first two of those programs will be presented twice in San Francisco. Both subscriptions and single tickets are currently on sale. Subscriptions are available for all four programs, and there are also reduced subscriptions for either three or two of the programs. Chanticleer has created a single Web page for ordering all levels of subscriptions, with reduced prices for students and seniors.
Program details have not yet been finalized; but all performances in San Francisco will begin at 7:30 p.m., except for the annual Christmas programs, which will begin at 8 p.m. Single ticket sales will be managed by City Box Office. The hyperlinks attached to the dates below will lead to the specific Web pages for ordering tickets. Currently available information about the programs and their San Francisco dates are as follows:
Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, the Green Room of the San Francisco War Memorial (401 Van Ness Avenue): The title of the first program of the season will be Labyrinths; and the program will include music by Josquin des Prez, Trevor Weston, Steven Sametz, Tania León, and George Walker, along with a nod to Joni Mitchell.
Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18, St. Ignatius Church (650 Parker Avenue): This annual Christmas program honors founder Louis Botto’s original vision of joy and transcendence through beautifully sung music of all centuries, beginning with a candlelit chant procession and culminating in a triumphant gospel conclusion.
Friday, March 17, Herbst Theatre (401 Van Ness Avenue): Neighbor Tones will present a partnership with “next door neighbors,” the San Francisco Girls Chorus, to perform a program of new works and new sounds, including the premiere of a new, extended commission by Ayanna Woods, composer-in-residence for the current Chanticleer season.
Saturday, June 10, Grace Cathedral (1100 California Street): The final program, Music for a Hidden Chapel, will mark the 400th anniversary of the death of William Byrd with an evening of meditative chant and soaring polyphony.
