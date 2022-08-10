SFO: First “Centennial” Opera to be New Adams

The first opera to be performed in the coming Centennial Season of the San Francisco Opera (SFO) will be the latest opera composed by John Adams, Antony and Cleopatra. This work was commissioned by SFO in conjunction with Liceu Opera Barcelona, Teatro Massimo di Palermo, and the Metropolitan Opera; but, because of its centennial significance, SFO will enjoy the privilege of giving the opera its world premiere performance. It will also mark the post-pandemic return of a full SFO season.
Eun Sun Kim conducting a reading of John Adams’ score this past December (photograph by Kristen Loken, courtesy of SFO)
As might be expected, the libretto of Adams’ opera involves an adaptation of the play by William Shakespeare with the same title. Adams himself worked on that adaptation with consultation provided by Elkhanah Pulitzer and Lucia Scheckner. Pulitzer will also direct the staging of the opera, and Scheckner will serve as dramaturg. The conductor will be Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim.
As one can see from the Wikipedia page, Shakespeare’s play had one of the largest casts he had summoned to present his narrative. However, there are only five principal characters. In the opera performance the role of Cleopatra will be sung by soprano Amina Edris, who is, herself, Egyptian (as well as being and Adler alumna). Antony will be sung by bass-baritone Gerald Finley. Those that know their Roman history probably know that, following the assassination of Julius Caesar, the Roman Republic was led by a triumvirate, which included Mark Antony, Octavius Caesar, and Lepidus. Tenor Paul Appleby will sing the role of Caesar, and Lepidus will be sung by bass Philip Skinner (also an Adler alumnus). The only one of Shakespeare’s principal character to be omitted from the opera libretto is Sextus Pompey, who led a rebellion that tried to overthrow the triumvirate. (Those who know the line “Knew you not Pompey?” from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar probably also know that it refers to Sextus’ father, who had been in a triumvirate with Julius, which dissolved when Caesar took full leadership.)
In the context of this cast of characters, it is worth noting that Shakespeare was not the only source for Adams’ libretto. Plutarch (46–119) wrote biographies of both Julius and Octavius (later Augustus) Caesar. Virgil, on the other hand, wrote his Aeneid in service to Augustus. He had previously written the Georgics, which he apparently read to Octavius after the latter had defeated Antony and Cleopatra at the Battle of Actium. There are other classical texts that Adams may have consulted (such as The Twelve Caesars of Suetonius); but Virgil and Plutarch appear to be the primary influences (unless I am informed otherwise).
This production will be given seven performances at 7:30 p.m. on September 10, 15, 23, and 27, and October 5 and at 2 p.m. on September 18 and October 2. Ticket prices range from $26 to $408; and, depending on location, there is a facility fee of either $2 or $3 per ticket. There will also be a livestream of the September 18 matinee. Virtual tickets will be available later this month for $27.50. At that time they will be processed through the Web page for digital content. All other tickets may be purchased in the outer lobby of the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue or by calling the Box Office at 415-864-3330. Box Office hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. There is also a Web page with hyperlinks for purchasing tickets for all seven of the performances.
