Salesforce Park to Host InterMusicSF

Readers may recall that yesterday’s Bleeding Edge column ran its second announcement of a free performance at Salesforce Park. This outdoor venue has an Amphitheater Stage, which faces a lawn with space for 1000 people. Late yesterday afternoon InterMusicSF announced that it would host a series of three free concerts at this same venue. These performances will take place monthly, beginning late on a Friday afternoon at 4:30 PM; and, as has been the case with all other Salesforce Park events announced on this site, there will be no charge for admission. Not much further information has been announced. However, here is the basic outline for the three concerts:
- August 26: Violinist Jeremy Cohen will present a program entitled ViolinJazz. He will lead a quartet, which includes a second violinist, a guitarist, and a bassist. The names of the three players have not yet been announced.
- September 16: Destiny Muhammad is both a harpist and a vocalist. She will lead a trio with the usual rhythm sections consisting of a bass player and a drummer. Again, the names of the supporting musicians have not yet been announced.
- October 21: Vitamin Em is an ensemble eclectic unto an extreme. Their genres include jazz, funk, blues, klezmer, indie pop, rock, Balkan, traditional fiddle, and classical. Neither the players nor their instrument have yet been announced.
