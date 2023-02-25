Bezuidenhout to Return to Philharmonia Baroque

According to my records, Kristian Bezuidenhout last performed with the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO) in February of 2016. He was the soloist in the All Mozart program that had been prepared by Waverly Fund Music Director Nicholas McGegan. McGegan also contributed his own fortepiano for the occasion, built by Thomas and Barbara Wolf following the design of an instrument built around 1780 by Wenzel Schantz. The concerto selection was Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 488 concerto (number 23) in A major.
Conductor and keyboardist Kristian Bezuidenhout with his glasses full of Mozart (courtesy of PBO)
At the end of next month, Bezuidenhout will return to PBO, this time serving as conductor as well as concerto soloist. The title of the program will be A Glassful of Mozart, and this time the concerto selection will be Mozart’s K. 466 (number 20) in the key of D minor. This will be the major work on the first half of the program. The second half will then conclude with a Mozart symphony, K. 319 (number 33) in B-flat major.
Each of these selections will be given a “prologue.” The program will begin with the overture to the opera Olympie by Joseph Martin Kraus (VB 33). The second half of the program will open with music by one of Mozart’s key influencers, Johann Christian Bach. This will be the W C12 symphony in G minor, the sixth and final symphony in Bach’s Opus 6 publication.
The San Francisco performance of this concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, located on the first two floors of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. This is the southwest corner of Van Ness and McAllister Street, making it convenient for both north-south and east-west Muni bus lines. The performance will last approximately 100 minutes, with one intermission.
PBO continues to recognize pandemic conditions, but proof of vaccination will no longer be required.
Ticket prices range from $32 to $130. City Box Office has created a Web page for the purchase of tickets. Further information may be obtained by calling Patron Services at 415-295-1900, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
