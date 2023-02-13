The Bleeding Edge: 2/13/2023

Things are beginning to pick up on the Bleeding Edge. This week there are six events in the BayImproviser Calendar that deserve attention. However, four of them have already been reported on this site. These are the following, summarized with hyperlinks to the original announcements:
- Wednesday, February 15, 7:30 p.m.: A performance by the New Music Ensemble of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music led by Nicole Paiement and presenting works only by living composers.
- Wednesday, February 15, 8 p.m.: The second LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series event of the month.
- Thursday, February 16, 7:30 p.m.: The next installment of New Voices at Audium.
- Saturday, February 18, 7:30 p.m.: The two-set program of Zachary James Watkins on synthesizers and the Oort Smog duo at the Center for New Music.
That leaves two events at familiar venues as follows:
The Sticklerphonics trio of Raffi Garabedian, Danny Lubin-Laden, and Scott Amendola performing a Bird & Beckett on March 4 of last year (screenshot from the YouTube video)
Thursday, February 16, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be the latest performance by the Sticklerphonics, a jazz trio led by drummer Scott Amendola. The other members are Raffi Garabedian on tenor saxophone and Danny Lubin-Laden on trombone. That is not your average combo, and the name of the group amounts to a declaration that all three performers are sticklers when it comes to their sound.
Because it will take place on a Thursday, this performance will not be live-streamed. For those planning to attend “physically,” the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Doors will probably open at 7:20 p.m. Admission is usually $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop.
Friday, February 17, 7 p.m., Adobe Books: This is being announced as Experimental Music Night. As of this writing, no information has been provided as to who will be performing and how many sets there will be. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $10 is desirable; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists.
