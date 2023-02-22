SFCA to Celebrate Both Sound and Silence

In about a month’s time San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA) will present the next program in its 2022–2023 season. The title of the program is Sound and (not much) Silence. As can be seen below, its poster design presents a whole rest in the middle of a very active audio waveform:
Once again, the program will include world premiere performances of works by Composer-in-Residence Clark Evans and Composer-Not-in-Residence Caroline Mallonee. The more familiar composers will be (in alphabetical order) Johannes Brahms, William Byrd, Elliott Carter, David Conte, Fanny Mendelssohn, and Ralph Vaughan Williams. The repertoire will be equally diverse, including Hebrew psalms, German part songs, Renaissance motets, Ladino lullabies, thoughtful meditations, and a vigorous Zulu song of encouragement.
This program will be performed in San Francisco at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. The venue will St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission at the door will be $35 with a $30 rate for seniors and $15 for those under the age of 30. However, SFCA has created a Web page that will enable advance reservation on a pay-what-you-will basis. Online ticket sales will close at 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.
The COVID policy for this event (which is, of course, subject to change) is as follows: “Proof of vaccination is not required to attend our concerts. We focus on spacing and masking to keep our audience and singers safe. Patrons are required to wear a well-fitted mask at performances. N95 masks will be available for those who need a mask or a mask upgrade. If you do not feel well, or feel that you are a transmission risk because of an exposure before a performance, please guard your health and the health of others by staying home. Refunds are gladly given in this circumstance.”
