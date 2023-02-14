SFCM Highlights: March, 2023

Readers may recall that this month featured seven highlighted events at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), many of which were available for live-streamed viewing through a Vimeo Web page. Next month will feature only three events. (There had been four, but one sold out.) However, they embrace a relatively broad span of diversity; and one of them will be given two performances.
As usual, the Performance Calendar Web page will provide the most up-to-date information about the many concerts and recitals that will be presented to the general public. Each of the dates below will include a hyperlink to the appropriate event page, which, in turn, will include a hyperlink for purchasing tickets. If the performance will be live-streamed, there will also be a hyperlink to the necessary Vimeo Web page. As usual, this article will focus on key highlights; and those seeking more thorough information can consult the Performance Calendar.
Tuesday, March 7, 7:30 p.m., Barbro Osher Recital Hall, 200 Van Ness Avenue: The March installment of Chamber Music Tuesday will begin with a premiere performance. SOLOS is the winner of the competition initiated by the Emerging Black Composers Project. In was composed by Jonathan Bingham, who is currently in the Technology and Applied Composition (TAC) program at SFCM. The performance will be the West Coast premiere of this composition. The remainder of the program will be more traditional. SOLOS will be followed by Johannes Brahms’ Opus 114 piano trio in A minor, and the intermission will be followed by Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 97 (“Archduke”) trio in B-flat major.
Wednesday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., Barbro Osher Recital Hall, 200 Van Ness Avenue: TAC will host its own program, which will consist of music composed by women and organized by and featuring the women and gender non-conforming people of SFCM. Program details have not yet been finalized. However, some readers may recognize that the title title of the program, The Future is Female, can also be found in Sarah Cahill’s anthology of music by female composers.
Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, 2 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, 50 Oak Street: SFCM Opera and Musical Theatre will present Gian Carlo Menotti’s first full-length (three acts) opera, The Consul. When it was first composed, this opera was presented on Broadway, enjoying an eight-month run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in Manhattan. In was motivated by conditions following the end of World War II when non-American scientists were hindered from entering the United States. This production will not be live-streamed. Those wishing to attend would probably do well to use the above hyperlinks to secure their reservations.
