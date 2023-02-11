SFP Will Begin March with an Eclectic Program

Following up on the “extended instrumentation” for last night’s guitar program in Herbst Theatre, the third of the five programs in the San Francisco Performances (SFP) 2022–2023 Guitar Series will be even more eclectic. This next program, which, as usual, will be presented in conjunction with the Dynamite Guitar Series created by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, will present a trio called Dreamers’ Circus. Each of the members of this trio specializes in a unique genre.
Nikolaj Busk, Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, and Ale Carr, the members of Dreamer’s Circus (from the SFP Web page for ordering tickets)
The guitarist of the group is Ale Carr from Sweden, who specializes in Nordic folk music; but, when he is playing with his Dreamers’ Circus colleagues, he plays a Nordic cittern. He is joined by Dane Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, a classical violinist in the Danish String Quartet, who plays fiddle for the trio’s repertoire, and Danish jazz pianist Nikolaj Busk, who will probably put more time into playing the accordion. As SFP President Melanie Smith observed, this trio will “bring an eclectic and energetic approach to new folk music.” As is usually the case when folk music is performed, the selections will be announced from the stage.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets are now on sale for $65 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $55 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $45 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. SFP has created a secure Web page for online purchases. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
