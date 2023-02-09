Clerestory Announces Post-Pandemic Program

The Clerestory vocalists at their Christmas performance last month at the Noe Valley Ministry
Following up on last month’s Christmas concert, Clerestory will return to Noe Valley for its first performance of the new year. To mark the emergence from pandemic conditions, the professional all-male vocal ensemble will present a timely program entitled Phoenix Rising. As was the case with the Christmas concert, program details have not yet been finalized for announcement. However, the theme of the program will involve a musical exploration of loss, longing, metamorphosis, and rebirth.
Composers from the Renaissance will include Thomas Tallis and Josquin des Prez. At the other end of the timeline, there will be new works by living composers like Saunder Choi and Stacy Garrop. The “classical” composers on the program will include Clara Schumann, Edward Elgar, and Gustav Holst.
The San Francisco performance of this program has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. The Noe Valley Ministry is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Tickets are being handled through an Eventbrite event page. General Admission is $30 with a $20 rate for seniors and $5 for students.
