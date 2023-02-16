JIJI to Offer Only SFP Guitar Series Solo Recital

Next month will see two performances in this season’s San Francisco Performances (SFP) Guitar Series, presented jointly with the Dynamite Guitars Series of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. The first of these will be the eclectic recital to be presented by Dreamer’s Circus on March 3. This will be followed by the only solo recital in the SFP Series, which will take place a little over a week later.
JIJI (from the SFP Web page for ordering tickets)
The soloist for this performance will be Korean guitarist JIJI, who has emerged as a passionate advocate of new music. As a result, she has chosen to give a world premiere performance here in San Francisco. The composer is Michael Gilbertson, and the title of his composition has not yet been announced. Her performance of the Gilbertson composition will be followed by three other notable contemporary composers, Tania Leon, Krists Auznieks, and Gulli Björnsson. All four of these composers will be represented during the second half of the program.
In addition, the first half will present “Abigail” by contemporary composer Natalie Dietterich, whose work will be paired with three selections by the twentieth-century composer Frantz Casseus. At the other end of the timeline the program will begin with the sacred motet “Occhi io vissi di voi,” composed by the nun Claudia Sessa and published in 1613. The more familiar composers on the program will be Isaac Albéniz and Niccolò Paganini.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets are now on sale for $65 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $55 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $45 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. SFP has created a secure Web page for online purchases. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
