The Bleeding Edge: 2/6/2023

This week is shaping up to be about as quiet as the last. As was observed in last week’s summary of Outsound Presents events, this coming Sunday will be the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series performance. That leaves only the next event to take place at Audium, the venue that was built to house 176 loudspeakers designed to project their respective outputs into total darkness.
The performances will be the second edition of Audium’s artist-in-residence program entitled New Voices. Three of those artists will present the results of their efforts as follows:
- “Care is a Sinkhole” is a composition by Shami Basu that takes audio into the science fiction genre. The narrative explores a society reliant on caseworkers for its most marginalized people. Unfortunately, those caseworkers disappear into a sinkhole. An underground group emerges to try to recreate networks of care.
- Soliloquy of Chaos is a six-chapter “encyclopedia of sound” created by Alex Abalos, who works with synthesizers and instruments of his own creation. His sources are sounds of San Francisco that often go unrecognized. Each chapter will be performed on a different evening.
- The final selection is “AFRICALIEN,” created by Ronald Peabody. The composer will invite the audience to observe and decipher a subject’s recorded brain activity after a traumatic plane event. This will involve separating signal from noise in the recording. However, those that do not succeed will be asked to accept the beauty in the confusion of the auditory data.
The New Voices series will begin on Thursday, February 9. Each installment will be presented on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and all performances will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. The series will continue through Saturday, April 1. Admission will be $30, with a student rate of $20. City Box Office has created a Web page for the full series of these concerts.
