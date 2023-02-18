Bob Roden to Bring Quintet to the Cadillac

Bob Roden with his trombone (from his quintet’s home page)
It looks as if the Cadillac Hotel is back to presenting its Concerts at the Cadillac events on a regular monthly basis. The next offering in this series will be a jazz quintet led by trombonist Bob Roden (who is also both a vocalist and a percussionist). Roden will share the front line with Ron Jackson, who plays both alto and tenor saxophone. Rhythm will be provided by Richard Freeman on drums, Jamie Dowd on bass, and Mark Rossi on piano.
As was the case with last month’s Concerts at the Cadillac event, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 24. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The lobby features the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, which will be Rossi’s instrument. It is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
