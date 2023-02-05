Noe Music to Present “Modern Folk Music”

Sam Reider and The Human Hands (courtesy of Noe Music)
This month the Noe Valley Ministry will be hosting what is probably the most eclectic offering of the season planned by Noe Music. This will be a program of “modern folk music” performed by Sam Reider and the Human Hands. Reider began his career as a jazz pianist. He then shifted his attention to the roots repertoire, changing his instrument from piano to accordion. He now leads a collective of virtuoso jazz and bluegrass musicians from Brooklyn. Judging by the above photograph, Reider (center) is currently performing with (in left-to-right order) Dominick Leslie on mandolin, Dave Speranza of bass, Roy Williams on guitar, and Alex Hargreaves on violin.
This performance will take place on Sunday, February 26, beginning at 4 p.m. The Noe Valley Ministry is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. General admission will be $45 with $60 for seats in the first few rows. Student tickets are available for $15. Noe Music has prepared a Web page for purchasing all three levels of tickets.
No comments:
Post a Comment