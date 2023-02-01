Franck’s Controversial Symphonic Poem

Kurt Masur on the cover of his new Deutsche Grammophon album (courtesy of Crossover Media)
This past December released a Deutsche Grammophon album of a symphonic poem by César Franck, which provoked controversy after the composer completed it in 1888. The title of the composition was “Psyché.” It was scored for full orchestra and chorus. According to the IMSLP Web page for the score, there is some question as to who provided the libretto for the chorus passages. Both Franck’s wife and son found the work too sensual, probably due to the texts. On the other hand Vincent D’Indy, who had a reputation for being hard to please, championed to work, finding the texts to be “imbued with Christian grace and feeling.” (Readers are free to expostulate “Say what?” after reading that last sentence.)
The performance was recorded in the summer of 1997. The late Kurt Masur (who died in 2015) led the Orchestre Mondial des Jeunesse Musicales, and the choral resources were provided by the Chœur La Psallette. The performance also included narration by actress Marthe Keller, drawing upon texts from the Metamorphoses, a bawdy picaresque novel by the Ancient Roman Apuleius.
By way of context, “Psyché” was composed shortly before Franck’s only symphony, in the key of D minor, was published. This music was also given a questionable (if not downright hostile) reception. These days the symphony is recognized as one of the major achievements of the late nineteenth century. On the other hand, “Psyché” seems to have lapsed into oblivion; and I am afraid that I am one feeling that it probably should have stayed there. Currently, it is available only for MP3 download from Amazon.com. Sadly, that download does not include an accompanying booklet. This means that Keller is only accessible to those with some basic knowledge of French, and the choral texts are more difficult to apprehend.
My guess is that the recording project was a labor of love for Masur, but I am not sure how many listeners will be inclined to “share the love!”
No comments:
Post a Comment