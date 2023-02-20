The Bleeding Edge: 2/20/2023

Today may be a national holiday, but that is no reason to delay accounting for this week’s Bleeding Edge activities. Things are definitely getting busier. This may be due, in part, to the Bay Improviser Calendar broadening its scope. Whatever the case may, there are ten events within the San Francisco city limits this week. One of them will take place on the two consecutive days of the weekend. Only three events have already been reported on this site, summarized with hyperlinks to the original announcements as follows:
- Thursday, February 23, 7:30 p.m.: The next installment of New Voices at Audium.
- Friday, February 24, 8 p.m.: Liz Ruvalcaba’s electronically-augmented voice performance at the Center for New Music.
- Saturday, February 25, 8 p.m.: The two-set performance of works by Raven Chacon and Marshall Trammell’s Music Research Strategies held at The Lab to supplement the Drum Listens to Heart exhibition at the Wattis Institute.
The seven remaining events are as follows:
Wednesday, February 22, 5:30 p.m., The Knockout: This will be the next “happy hour show” to be hosted by the venue. The program will consist of four sets; but, as of this writing, only three of them have been finalized. Thomas Dimuzio will present a solo set with his synthesis gear. Singer and sound artist Danishta Rivero will perform “Caribay,” named after a mountain spirit, whose laments cause avalanches. The remaining set currently finalized will be by Koohbor, who presents Farsi poetry in a setting of electronic music and invented instruments. The Knockout is located in the Mission at 3223 Mission Street (across from Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack). Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission will be $10.
Thursday, February 23, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: In collaboration with Noise Pop, SFJAZZ will present a performance by guitarist Nate Mercereau in the Joe Henderson Lab. His two sets on a single evening will perform music from SUNDAYS, his latest album on How So Records. He will be joined by cutting-edge beatmaker and percussion guru Carlos Niño, along with keyboardist Surya Botofasina. There will also be a special guest appearance by saxophonist Idris Ackamoor.
The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street. Admission for both concerts will be $25 for general admission standing room at the rear of the Joe Henderson Lab and $30 for general admission seating. Tickets for both performances may be purchased online at single Web page.
Thursday, February 23, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble is based in Chicago. The group is a trio led by percussionist Kahil El’Zabar, performing with Corey Wilkes on trumpet and Alex Harding on baritone saxophone. The group first visited Bird & Beckett in February of 2016 and returned annually until the pandemic put a stop to their travels for two years. This week’s appearance will mark their first post-pandemic tour. The shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. For those planning to visit, doors will open at 7:20 p.m.
Friday, February 24, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares (MFN) Bookstore & Gallery: Readers may recall that multi-reed player David Boyce curates a semi-regular Friday night residency. This particular performance will be by the Bristle avant chamber jazz quartet. The group has two reed players, Randy McKean and Cory Wright, performing with Murray Campbell (oboe and violin) and Lisa Mezzacappa on bass. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, February 25, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: The next installment in the collaboration with Noise Pop in the Joe Henderson Lab will present saxophonist and flutist Zoh Amba, who is an alumna of both the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the New England Conservatory. Her music blends avant-garde rhetoric into arrangements of devotional hymns. She will give a duo performance with drummer Chris Corsano. Once again, admission for both concerts will be $25 for general admission standing room at the rear of the Joe Henderson Lab and $30 for general admission seating. Tickets for both performances may be purchased online at single Web page.
Saturday, February 25, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 26, 7 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: Miner Auditorium will host a large-scale multimedia suite entitled See/Unseen: Explorations, Interrogations and Resilience. This was composed by Terri Lyne Carrington, who is SFJAZZ Resident Artistic Director. Edmar Colon will conduct a fifteen-piece ensemble, based on his own orchestration of Carrington’s manuscript. The performance will be supplemented by live improvised visuals created and executed by Mickalene Thomas. Admission for both concerts will be $45 for the floor beside the stage and the front of the terraces, $35 for the middle of the terraces, and $25 for the rear of the terrances and the balcony. Tickets for both performances may be purchased online at single Web page.
Saturday, February 25, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Following up on his visit to the SFJAZZ Center earlier in the week, Ackamoor will host a listening party to celebrate his half century in the performing arts, which began with his founding of The Pyramids in 1972. This event will serve as a prequel to the release of Afro Futuristic Dreams, his 50th anniversary commemorative double vinyl album on Strut Records. The music from that album will be given its San Francisco premiere performance next month at the Presidio Theater on March 14–19. The tracks pay homage to the present Afrofuturism movement that has embraced the science fiction writers Octavia Butler and Samuel R. Delany and musician Sun Ra. Because this is a Saturday evening, it may be the case that the event will live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook.
