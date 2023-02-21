SFP to Host Another Piano Trio Next Month

Nicola Benedetti, Leonard Elschenbroich, and Alexei Grynyuk (courtesy of SFP)
Readers may recall that San Francisco Performances (SFP) presented the debut of the Junction Trio through its Great Artists and Ensembles Series this past December. Next month this series will present another piano trio, this time with a strictly nineteenth-century repertoire. The members of the trio are violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Leonard Elschenbroich, and pianist Alexei Grynyuk.
Their program will present two extended-length piano trios, one at either end of the nineteenth century. The program will begin with Franz Schubert’s D. 929 trio in E-flat major. The intermission will then be followed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 50 trio in A minor.
The performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $60 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $50 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. Single tickets can also be purchased at the door as available with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors.
