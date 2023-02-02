Since 2005, the Black Choreographers Festival has served local, national, and international artists with over 150 public events. As the title suggests, festival performances acknowledge the diversity of artistic expression within the context of African and African-American dance and culture. This month will see the nineteenth anniversary of the Festival with performances in both Hayward and San Francisco.In San Francisco the Dance Mission Theater will host two performances of a program entitled New Voices/New Works. The contributing choreographers will be Gregory Dawson, Robert Moses (Director of Robert Moses’ KIN), Justin Sherman, Natalya Shoaf, Raissa Simpson (a member of the PUSH Dance Company), Dazaun Soleyn, and Jordon E. Dabney. Each performance will be followed by a “Cake & Chat” event, which will provide the audience with an opportunity to mingle and chat with the choreographers.Both performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, respectively. Dance Mission Theater is located in the Mission at 3316 24th Street, just west of the corner with Mission Street. General admission will be $20 at the door. (There is a Web page with ticketing information; but, as of this writing, the hyperlink for purchases is not active.) There is also a price of $30 for VIP reserved seating; and students and seniors will be admitted for $15. All performers will be unmasked.
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Black Choreographers Festival in San Francisco
Posted by Stephen Smoliar at 9:29 AM
