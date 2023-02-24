Outsound Presents: March, 2023

Yesterday afternoon Outsound Presents released its plans for next month. This month will see a departure from the usual programming. As usual, two LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series events will take place on Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m.; and the venue remains located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Concert specifics will be presented in chronological order as follows:
Wednesday, March 1: This will follow the usual format of a two-set program with sets beginning at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. The first set will be a duo performance by Eric Ellestad on tenor saxophone and Lenny Gonzalez playing electric guitar supplemented by electronic effects. The second set is entitled “A Synesthete’s Atlas.” It consists of real-time “cartographic improvisations,” using projected and/or manipulated digital maps. The work was conceived by Eric Theise; and, for his visit to LSG, he will be joined by Derek Gedalecia’s Headboggle project, which will provide keyboard-based soundscapes.
Wednesday, March 15: This will follow the same set plan as the previous performance. The first set will be taken by System Blower, which is the duo of Stephen Pilolla, playing synthesizers, keyboards, and other electronics, and Patrick Lema, playing drums, turntable, sampler, and other electronics. The second set will see the return of Tom Djll with his trumpet and electronic gear. He will give a duo performance with bass player Branden Abushanab. The result will be cross-play between free jazz and abstract electronic soundscapes.
What will make March different will be the absence of a concert in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series, which usually takes place on a Sunday evening in the Musicians Union Hall. Instead, Outsound Presents will move to Berkeley for a special event at the Finnish Hall. The occasion will be a celebration of the 77th birthday of woodwind player Vinny Golia. The evening will be a large ensemble performance, which will involve 77 (as might have been guessed) musicans and is called Vinny Golia's Heptacontakaiheptagon Ensemble. This performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.
[Note: While this site does not venture beyond the city limits of San Francisco, readers deserve to know why there will not be a SIMM Series concert in March.]
No comments:
Post a Comment