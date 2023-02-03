Momenti to Launch New Album with a Recital

Leah Crocetto, Ronny Michael Greenberg, and Christian Pursell, the members of Momenti (from the Eventbrite Web page for next week’s performance)
Momenti is a trio that formed during the pandemic. Its members are soprano Leah Crocetto, bass-baritone Christian Pursell, and pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg. Both Crocetto and Pursell have performed in San Francisco Opera (SFO) productions; and Greenberg is the curator for “TILT,” an annual concert collaboration between SFO and Grace Cathedral. One week from today their debut self-titled EP on Crossover Records will be released, and that release will be preceded by a performance here in San Francisco.
The performance will preview tracks from the album. The Momenti trio describes their performance style as “virtuosic, multi-faceted, and multi-genre.” They all have backgrounds in the classical repertoire; but their recording will present influences of jazz, musical theater, folk, pop, blues, and church music. Selections will include “I Don’t Know What Love Is” from A Star is Born and Stephen Sondheim’s “Move On,” along with the first track of the album, which is named after the group.
The preview performance will take place this coming Thursday, February 9. It will begin at 7 p.m. and probably run for about three hours. The venue will be the University Club of San Francisco, on the third floor of 800 Powell Street. All tickets are being sold for $125 and may be purchased online through an Eventbrite Web page.
